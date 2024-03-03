Garage catches fire in Ganja city [VIDEO]

3 March 2024 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

The "112" hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations received information about a fire on M.Sheykhzamanov Street, Ganja city.

According to Azernews, the firefighters of the Ganja City Fire Protection Department of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications were immediately involved in the area.

During the evaluation of the operational conditions, it was determined that the fire occurred in a garage belonging to a citizen. Thanks to the prompt intervention of firefighters, the fire was extinguished in a short time without allowing it to spread.

As a result of the fire, unusable household items stored inside the garage with a total area of ​​10 m² burned. The building of the Housing and Communal Management Union and other garages nearby were protected from fire.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz