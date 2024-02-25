MoD: Training session with reservists ends [PHOTOS]

25 February 2024 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

In accordance with the training plan for 2024, the training session held in one of the military units with a group of reservists has came to an end, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

A closing ceremony was held on the occasion of the completion of the training session.

First, the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

The speakers at the ceremony stressed that the main objective of the training session is to improve reservists’ combat skills, military qualifications and experience, as well as to familiarize them with the modern weapons and military equipment available in the Azerbaijan Army’s armament.

It was noted that during the training session with reservists, combat training classes were held, tactical and technical characteristics of weapons and equipment, as well as rules for their proper usage were taught.

Theoretical and practical classes on drill, tactical, military medical and special training were also organized.

The assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled during the training session.

In the end, the reservists who distinguished themselves at the training session were awarded honorary certificates and were sent to their places of residence on special vehicles.

