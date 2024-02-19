Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry spokesman responds to Armenia's PM

19 February 2024 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Ayhan Hajizadeh commented on Pashinyan's statements at the meeting with the Armenian community in Munich, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that despite the fact that on the initiative of the German Chancellor the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia was held in a constructive and useful atmosphere, despite the calls for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian relations, border delimitation and peace treaty, the statements of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan directing the international community in the wrong direction are regrettable.

"Regarding the Armenian Prime Minister's opinion that "Garabagh's right to self-determination is not supported by the international community," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Pashinyan seems to be saying that his claims to the territories of Azerbaijan are not unjustified, but only thoughtless actions that need to be continued because they are not supported by the international community:

"this once again indirectly proves that the claims of the Armenian side still continue. In this regard, claims to our territorial integrity and sovereignty should be removed from the Constitution and legislative acts of Armenia.

The opinion of the Prime Minister of Armenia also shows that the pressure of the international community on Armenia to restrain it from taking a position contrary to international law is important.

As for the Armenian side's claim about Azerbaijan's alleged violation of the trilateral declaration, it is well known that it has no basis, that Armenia, contrary to its commitments, has not withdrawn its armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan and has not fulfilled its obligation to open the lines of communication.

The Armenian side should understand that the way to ensure peace and stability in the region is through the establishment of relations with neighboring countries on the basis of affirmation and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty, as well as direct constructive negotiations with Azerbaijan to establish peace".

