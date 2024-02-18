Head of Azerbaijan Army General Staff visits several military units in Garabagh [PHOTOS\VIDEO]

18 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The First Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, the Commander of the Land Forces, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev, and other high-ranking officials of the Ministry visited several military units stationed in the liberated territories, Azernews reports.

Having met with the leadership, brigade commanders, their deputies and commanders of separate military units of the Land Forces, the Chief of the General Staff delivered to the command staff the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, as well as gave relevant instructions on their fulfillment.

The Chief of the General Staff inquired about the provision of reservists involved in training sessions on mobilization training and practical training, observed combat and fire training, and gave instructions on their improvement. It was emphasized that most of the reservists involved in the training sessions are reserve servicemen who participated in the Patriotic War and subsequent operations.

The Chief of the General Staff instructed to pay special attention to the continuation of measures for mobilization training and the creation of mobilization reserves in a planned manner, as well as to the regular conduct of training sessions to maintain reserve servicemen’s combat training at a high level.

Colonel General K. Valiyev also inquired about the progress of the command-staff exercises held with the involvement of mobilization reserves. The Chief of the General Staff, who arrived at the exercises’ venue and the training points deployed in the field conditions, heard the reports of the relevant high-ranking officers.

Specific tasks to further improve the quality of the exercises, as well as increase the level of professionalism and combat training of the involved military personnel were assigned to the command staffs of the military units.

Then, the Chief of the General Staff, who arrived at the military units of the Rocket and Artillery Troops, emphasized the importance of improving the quality of exercises and training, increasing the intensity of their conduct in the field conditions, as well as refining the practical skills of combat crews.

Colonel General K. Valiyev, who visited the military units stationed in the Kalbajar and Lachin directions, was reported regarding the work being done. The Defense Minister’s instructions on the planned implementation of measures at military facilities being under construction, as well as the timely completion of the work were delivered to the relevant high-ranking officers.

