Romania considers Azerbaijan strategic, close and reliable partner in S Caucasus

12 February 2024 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

President of Romania Klaus Werner Iohannis has congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his resounding victory in the snap presidential election, Azernews reports.

“The numerous ongoing projects between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, both bilaterally and regionally, demonstrate the excellent level of our bilateral relations. Your country represents for Romania a strategic, close and reliable partner in the South Caucasus region.

I wish to reconfirm, with this occasion, Romania's commitment to the consolidation and deepening of our Strategic Partnership. I am confident that, through sustained efforts, Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan will fully capitalize on the opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation in areas of particular significance such as energy, transport, education, trade and investments.

At the same time, Romania will continue to act for the continuous and harmonious development of the dialogue between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union,” the President of Romania said in his message.

“I take this opportunity to invite Your Excellency to pay an official visit to Romania this year, with the objective of deepening the Strategic Partnership between our countries,” Klaus Werner Iohannis noted.

---

