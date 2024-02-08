Turkish MP: EU trying to smear Azerbaijan should first look at itself

8 February 2024 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

A member of the Turkish Parliament delegation, Ismail Ozdemir, said at a press conference on the results of monitoring the extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan that the European Union and other organisations trying to smear Azerbaijan should first of all look at themselves from the outside, Azernews reports.

The parliamentarian emphasised that peace and security in Europe strongly depend on Azerbaijan.

"They should show respect for the will of the Azerbaijani people. I congratulate the Azerbaijani public. The results of these elections have shown how right Ilham Aliyev was," Ismail Ozdemir said.

Recall that voting took place in the presidential elections in Azerbaijan on February 7.

The candidate from the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Ilham Aliyev, self-nominated candidates Zahid Oruj and Fuad Aliyev, the candidate from the National Front Party, Razi Nurullayev, the candidate from the Great Creation Party, Fazil Mustafa, and the candidate from the Great Azerbaijan Party, Elshad Musayev, fought for the post of President. United Popular Front of Azerbaijan - Gudrat Hasanguliyev.

Besides, there are 6 million 478 thousand 623 people on the voter list. They voted in 6,537 polling stations throughout the country.

For Azerbaijani citizens abroad, 49 polling stations were created in the embassies and consulates of 37 countries.

More than 90 thousand observers were registered to observe the elections.

For the first time in the history of independent Azerbaijan, elections covered the entire territory of the country, including lands liberated from occupation. 26 polling stations were created in the territories liberated from occupation.

