Azerbaijani residential complex in Kahramanmarash covers area of 32 hectares [PHOTOS]

Abbas Ganbay

Last year's terrible earthquake, which occurred on February 6 and claimed tens of thousands of lives, deeply shook both Turkiye and Azerbaijan. From the first minutes of the news of the earthquake, the Azerbaijani people and state mobilised all forces to fulfil their brotherly duty without waiting for the call for help, Azernews reports.

At present, Azerbaijan, continuing its humanitarian activity in Kahramanmarash region, actively participates in reconstruction and restoration works and the construction of social facilities.

The total area of the "Azerbaijan" residential neighbourhood built in Kahramanmaraş province of Turkiye will be 32 hectares. According to the project, the area consists of residential buildings, an elementary school and kindergarten, and a cultural centre.

A total of 71 residential buildings will be built in the residential neighbourhood. These buildings will have 1,323 apartments with 2, 3, and 4 bedrooms. At the same time, 799 non-residential (retail) facilities will be commissioned in the residential buildings in order to provide jobs for residents living in the area. Part of the project in the amount of $100 mln. will be built by the Government of Azerbaijan. The executive body of the government of Azerbaijan is the State Housing Construction Agency.

Residential buildings, elementary schools, kindergartens, and cultural centres will be built by the government of Azerbaijan in the residential quarter "Azerbaijan".

Construction of elementary school and kindergarten in the residential quarter, 11th, and 12th quarters, according to the general plan, has started.

The 300-seat elementary school, consisting of 20 classrooms, and the 60-seat kindergarten, consisting of 3 classrooms, will also have the following education support rooms:

- 1 workshop for special instruments and teaching materials

- 1 music room with musical instruments for conducting music lessons

- 2 workshops for drawing and labor lessons

- 1 workshop to improve technology, math and engineering skills

- 1 library

- 1 gym

As noted above, construction of the 11th and 12th quarters has begun on the master plan for the Azerbaijan neighborhood. A total of 16 residential buildings are located in the two quarters. The buildings are 4-storied. There will be 276 apartments and 244 non-residential premises in these buildings.

