Baku Executive Power hosts public presentation of city's master plan

16 January 2024 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

A presentation of the Master Plan of Baku's Development until 2040 has been held in the city's Executive Power and organized by the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The event was attended by officials, urban planning experts, architects, prominent public figures, representatives of non-governmental organizations, and the media.

During their speeches at the presentation, the Chairman of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture Anar Guliyev, the Head of the Executive Power of Baku Eldar Azizov, and the Chief of the Department of Construction, Urban Planning, and Municipal Economy of the Cabinet of Ministers Feyruz Mustafayev discussed the essence of the presented document, its concept, and the upcoming changes in the city's life.

It was emphasized that the master plan is based on modern urban planning approaches, an analysis of the current state, and the city's needs. It serves as the primary territorial planning document defining the strategic directions for the development of Baku in the coming years.

