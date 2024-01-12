Turkiye ratifies grant agreement with Azerbaijan

12 January 2024 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Government of the Republic of Turkiye has ratified a grant agreement with the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

According to the information, Turkiye, represented by the Ministry of Finance and Treasury, will henceforth be referred to as the "grant recipient," and Azerbaijan, represented by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, will henceforth be referred to as the "grant recipient," and both parties will be referred to as "party/parties together".

According to the information, all payments and transactions under the grant will be exempt from all kinds of taxes, fees, and expenses.

The grant agreement is valid until December 31, 2025.

Some articles of the agreement:

The grant will be used to finance the Turkish-Azerbaijani International Forestry Training Centre and Nursery project.

Construction and consulting tenders will be conducted simultaneously.

The project buyer will inform the contractor and the consultant that the construction site is ready for construction and without any problems (electricity, infrastructure water supply, etc.) must be handed over.

Security of the construction site and workers will be provided by the grantee free of charge.

