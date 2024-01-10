Turkish President: Turkiye is pursuing its own independent policy

10 January 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

"Turkish independent policy, one of the manifestations of which is the support of brotherly Azerbaijan in liberating Garabagh from 30-year occupation," Turkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at an event dedicated to the 97th anniversary of the establishment of the National Intelligence Organisation (MİT), Azernews reports.

"Turkiye does not act at the behest of other countries. In our foreign and domestic policies, we fully adhere to the interests of Turkiye and the Turkish people," the president said.

The anti-terrorist operations in northern Iraq and Syria, as well as support for brotherly Azerbaijan in liberating Garabagh from some 30 years of occupation, are one manifestation of this, he said.

