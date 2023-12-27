Giyasli and Salahli villages to be transformed to more beautiful appearance [PHOTOS]

27 December 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev visited several villages during his visit to Aghdam district on December 24. Two of these villages are Kiyasli and Salahli Kangarli villages, Azernews reports.

Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bashir Hajiyev, told reporters about this.

Giyasli village is designed in a modern style through the preservation of historical traditions. The total area of the village is about 400 hectares. It is planned to resettle 4972 people in Giyasli village. A total of 1323 individual houses are planned to be built in the settlement.

In the first stage, 656 individual houses will be built to resettle 2546 people in the village.

A school for 540 places, two kindergartens for 180 places, and other social facilities will be built in Giyasli village.

Alternative energy will be used in the village to save energy resources.

Another Aghdam village, Salahli Kangarli, has a total area of about 178 hectares. It is planned to resettle 1376 people in Salahli Kangarli village. A total of 418 private houses will be built in the village. In the first stage, it is planned to build 150 individual houses to resettle 850 people in the village.

A 480-seat school, an 80-seat kindergarten, and other social facilities will be built in Salakhli Kangarli village.

