27 December 2023 00:29 (UTC+04:00)

At the informal meeting of the CIS Heads of State in St. Petersburg, Russia, President Ilham Aliyev had a one-on-one conversation with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

According to Azernews, during the conversation, the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agenda was discussed.

