Two French Embassy employees in Baku declared personae non grata

26 December 2023 16:06 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Anne Bouillon was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on December 26, 2023, Azernews reports.

It is noted that the two French embassy officials were seriously protested for their activities, which were not in accordance with their diplomatic status and contrary to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The French Ambassador was informed that these staff members had been declared "personae non grata" (undesirable persons) by the Government of Azerbaijan.

These persons were demanded to leave the territory of Azerbaijan within 48 hours, and the Ambassador of France was handed a corresponding protest note from the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.



