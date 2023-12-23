Servicemen’s moral-psychological readiness is at high level, Defense Ministry [PHOTOS]

23 December 2023 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Measures are being taken to further increase the fighting spirit, moral-psychological readiness and sense of patriotism of the personnel of the Azerbaijan Army, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

According to the instructions of the Minister of Defense, a group of officers of the Department for Ideological Work and Moral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel visited the units stationed in the liberated territories.

In the meetings with the military personnel serving in complex terrain areas, the moral-psychological condition of the personnel, service and living conditions were studied, and the questions of their interest were answered.

Also, educational conversations in the spirit of loyalty to national and moral values, statehood and patriotism were held, and necessary recommendations were given regarding military service.

The moral-psychological readiness of servicemen was commended. The military personnel noted that they justify the shown trust.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz