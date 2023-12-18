Two political parties support Azerbaijani president's candidacy for president

18 December 2023 15:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Umid Party, chaired by Iqbal Aghazadeh, and the Law and Justice Party, headed by Ali Insanov, have announced their intention to support the candidate of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan Party in the upcoming elections, Azernews reports.

The early presidential elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled for February 7, 2024.

On December 15, an enlarged meeting of the board of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party (YAP) decided to nominate Ilham Aliyev as a candidate for the presidential election.

