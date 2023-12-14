Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss military cooperation [PHOTOS]

14 December 2023 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

The First Deputy Minister of Defence and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, held a meeting with the delegation led by the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

The delegation will also feature Major General Marat Aimashev, head of the Operational Planning Department, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

Before the meeting, the Kazakh delegation visited the Alley of Shehids (Martyrs) and paid tribute to the memory of Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Colonel General K. Valiyev welcomed Kazakh guests and expressed his satisfaction with seeing them in Azerbaijan. He noted that bilateral military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is based on friendly and fraternal relations. The necessity of such meetings in terms of the expansion of military cooperation was emphasised.

Major General M. Aymashev expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality. He emphasised the importance of the mutual exchange of experience.

The meeting discussed the current state and development prospects of military cooperation between the two countries and other issues of common interest.

Then the Kazakh delegation arrived at the Main Operational Department. At the meeting with the Chief of the Main Department, Lieutenant General Azer Aliyev, a wide exchange of views was held on cooperation in the military and military-educational spheres, as well as on holding joint exercises in 2024.

At the Central Command Posts of the Azerbaijan Defence Ministry and the Air Force, as well as at the Centre for War Games of the Military Administration Institute of the National Defence University, the guests were given detailed information about their main areas of activity, opportunities, and capabilities.

