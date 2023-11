22 November 2023 14:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the opening of an exhibition called “SPECA Countries Exhibition: Regional Cooperation for Sustainable Development” held on Azerbaijan`s special initiative at the Baku Expo Center as part of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia – SPECA week.

