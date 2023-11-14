Baku Port to co-operate with Morocco's National Ports Agency

14 November 2023 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC and Moroccan National Ports Agency within the framework of the meeting of the Azerbaijan-Morocco Joint Commission on bilateral cooperation in Rabat, Azernews reports.

The press service of Baku International Sea Trade Port said that the document was signed by CJSC general director Taleh Ziyadov and general manager of the National Ports Agency Nadia Laraki.

The main purpose of the MoU is to strengthen cooperation and partnership between the two structures. The document will contribute to the development of mutual cooperation in many sectors, such as the development of port operations, port logistics, terminal management, infrastructure, exchange of best practices, and environmental protection.

