President: Overall capacity of hydropower plants in liberated territories are to reach 500 megawatts

9 November 2023 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

“In the near future, Azerbaijan will also turn into a green and hydrogen energy exporter. The contracts and Memorandums of Understanding signed with the foreign investors - the leading green energy companies of the world, will enable Azerbaijan to produce renewable energy up to 10 gigawatts in the coming years. This October, the 230-megawatt Garadagh Solar Power Plant was inaugurated in Azerbaijan. Developed by Masdar company, it is the largest solar power plant in the Caspian and the Caucasus regions,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan

“From 2021 to 2023, hydropower plants with the capacity of 170 megawatts have been built in the liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur. By the end of 2024, the plants are expected to generate 270 megawatts of electricity. Within couple of years, overall capacity of the hydropower plants in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation are to reach 500 megawatts,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.

---

