Second session of strategic dialogue between Azerbaijan, Latvia takes place

7 November 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

The second session of the strategic dialogue between Azerbaijan and Latvia has been held.

According to Azernews, this was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani delegation was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while the Latvian delegation was headed by Deputy State Secretary of the Latvian Foreign Ministry Andžejs Vilumsons.

The participants of the meeting discussed the state and prospects of development of bilateral relations, and cooperation in political, economic, energy, transport, and humanitarian spheres, including within the framework of international organizations.

The sides stressed the importance of the strategic dialogue between the two countries, as well as the work of the Intergovernmental Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation.

The Latvian side was informed about the situation in the region in the post-conflict period, the normalization process, the mine threats created by Armenia, the large-scale reconstruction works carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as the implementation of the State Programme on "Great Return".

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

---

