Turkish F-16 planes arrive in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]

20 October 2023 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

F-16 aircraft of the Turkish Air Force (HHQ) arrived in our country on October 20 to participate in the Mustafa Kemal Atatürk - 2023 exercise, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijan-Türkiye joint tactical exercise will be held on October 23-25 of this year in several directions, including the city of Baku, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and our liberated territories

---

