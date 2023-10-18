Azerbaijani delegation arrives in Beijing to attend Thematic Forum on Clean Silk Road [PHOTOS]

18 October 2023 18:55 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev has arrived in Beijing for a working visit to attend the Thematic Forum on Clean Silk Road organized by the National Commission of Supervision of the People's Republic of China, Azernews reports.

Prior to the forum, the delegation visited the Azerbaijani embassy in Beijing and the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to pay tribute to his memory.

Then, the delegation participated in the Thematic Forum, which was joined by heads of anti-corruption agencies, influential international organizations, and companies from more than 30 countries.

Addressing the forum, Director of the China's National Commission of Supervision Liu Jinguo emphasized the importance of the event.

Speaking at the event, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev noted that the internationally recognized territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has been restored adding that the economic and social infrastructure in the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan was completely destroyed by Armenia during the thirty-year occupation. Aliyev also highlighted the reconstruction works successfully carried out in the territories liberated from occupation.

As part of his visit, the Prosecutor General also held meetings with his counterparts from China, Uzbekistan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Argentina, Cambodia, Egypt, and other countries, and discussed cooperation of mutual interest, especially in the anti-corruption area.

The delegation has already held bilateral meetings with representatives of the National Commission of Supervision of the People's Republic of China, as well as with representatives of other countries and international organizations.

The visit to Beijing is the latest in a series of international trips taken by the Azerbaijani delegation. In February, the delegation visited Turkiye at the invitation of Turkish Prosecutor General Bekir Shahin. During the visit, the two countries discussed legal cooperation, extradition, legal assistance, training of prosecutors, and other topics of interest.

In October, the delegation visited London to participate in the 28th Annual Conference and General Meeting of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP). During the visit, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev highlighted the large-scale reforms carried out in the prosecutor's offices of Azerbaijan, stressing the role of prosecution offices in the fight against crime in modern times and the importance of international cooperation in this field.

The delegation also visited Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in February to attend a high-level meeting of heads of law enforcement agencies of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states fighting corruption. During the visit, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev proposed to establish the cooperation council of prosecutor-generals of the Turkic-speaking states and to hold its first meeting in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz