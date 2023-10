9 October 2023 16:12 (UTC+04:00)

A total of 8.8 million manat ($5.18 million) has been allocated for the construction of the Siyazan-Dagh Gushchu-Arzikush road in the Siyazan district.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a corresponding decree.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz