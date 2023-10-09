Baku hosts for first time international conference on medical education

9 October 2023 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Baku hosts the opening ceremony of the VIII International Conference on Medical Education (ICME), Azernews reports.

The event, which is jointly organized by the Ministry of Health, Azerbaijan Medical University and Pakistan's Ripah International University, is attended by leading specialists in the field of medical education from more than 20 countries.

It was reported that the discussion of topics covering all aspects of medical education at the conference will open up great opportunities for the participants.

After the opening ceremony, the conference will continue with symposia on various topics. The symposia will discuss topical issues such as simulation-based learning, skills training, imparting cognitive skills, and application of computer technology and artificial intelligence.

The conference, which runs until 10 October, will feature presentations from more than 30 renowned experts in medical education on the hottest topics, "What the Experts Say?" The sessions will present the most advanced, new approaches and practices in medical education and training.

It should be noted that ICME conferences have so far been held biennially in Abu Dhabi, Mauritius, Istanbul, Ottawa, and Islamabad. Prior to this, the conference was held in a virtual format in 2021 in collaboration with the Islamic University of Indonesia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz