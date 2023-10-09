3 years passes since liberation of Hadrut from occupation

9 October 2023 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

Today is the day when Hadrut settlement of Khojavend district was liberated from occupation.

Three years have passed since the settlement was cleared from the enemy, Azernews report, citing Report.

Thus, as a result of the counter-offensive operations carried out by the Azerbaijani Army starting from September 27, 2020, the settlement of Hadrut was liberated from the enemy on October 9.

The news of the settlement's liberation was conveyed to the people of Azerbaijan by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Ilham Aliyev.

On the same day, along with the settlement of Hadrut, the villages of Chayli of Tartar, Fuzuli's Yukhari Guzlak, Gorazilli, Jabrayil's Kishlaq, Garacalli, Efendili, Süleymanli and Khojavend's Sur villages were also freed from occupation.

The operation to liberate the town and surrounding villages from occupation is also called Hadrut battles. These battles were an operation carried out in Hadrut and adjacent villages and heights, which were occupied by Armenian troops during the First Karabakh War.

Thus, during the battles, the Azerbaijani Army advanced on the southern front in early October and headed in the direction the enemy did not expect - Hadrut. The liberation of Hadrut was to a large extent one of the operations that decided the fate of the war. Because the Azerbaijani Army moved towards Shusha after the liberation of Hadrut. Therefore, Hadrut battles had a great role in the liberation of Shusha. Because the enemy was waiting for the Azerbaijani soldiers in Shusha from another direction.

Thus, from October 7, heavy battles began, and on the 9th of the month, the Azerbaijani Army took control of the strategically important villages and heights located near the settlement. With this, the settlement and the mentioned villages were freed from the enemy.

