Truck hit anti-tank landmine planted by Armenians in liberated territories

19 September 2023 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

On September 19, around 04:00, a Howo truck belonging to AAYDA hit an anti-tank landmine on the 58th kilometer of the newly built Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway in the Khojavand district, Azernews reports, citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Internal Ministry.

The ministry said that 2 employees of the agency, the driver and passenger of the Howo truck, died on the spot. The fallen employees are Samir Sadikhov, born on 21.11.1970, and Farhad Guliyev, born on 02.05.1965.

According to the received information, the landmine was planted in the area by the illegal Armenian sabotage group. The criminal case was initiated in accordance with 214.2.1, 214.2.2, 214.2.3 (terrorism using repeated firearms, explosives, and devices by an organized group), 120.2.1, 120.2.4, 120.2.7 (illegal acquisition, storage, transportation, and movement of firearms, their complete parts, ammunition, explosives, and devices) and other items of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Complex investigative and operational measures are being carried out on the criminal case, and additional information will be provided to the public about its progress.

---

