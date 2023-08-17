Army prevents Armenia's attempt to install fortifications in Azerbaijani territory

17 August 2023 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

At around 11:55 on August 17, illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, attempted to install long-term fortifications with fire support in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army located in the direction of Khojavand district under the name of agricultural works, Azernews reports, citing Defence Ministry.

As a result of urgent measures taken by our units, the works were immediately stopped and the positions of illegal Armenian armed formations providing fire support to these works were suppressed.

