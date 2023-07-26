Azerbaijan conveys concerns to India's ambassador over country's expanding military co-op with Armenia

26 July 2023 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

On July 26, 2023, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to Azerbaijan Sridharan Madhusudhanan, Azernews reports.

In the meeting, Hikamet Hajiyev noted that the Azerbaijan is concerned about the expanding of military cooperation between Armenia and India and the spread of photos and videos in the media about the transportation of Indian-made weapons systems to Armenia through Iran in recent days.

The official of the Presidential Administration emphasized that India's supply of lethal weapons to this country at a time when Azerbaijan is negotiating a peace agreement with Armenia paves the way for the militarization of Armenia and the escalation of the situation, and creates obstacles to the establishment of sustainable peace and security in the South Caucasus region. It is also incompatible with India's self-proclaimed foreign policy based on the norms and principles of international law, as well as the historic "Bandung Principles" of the Non-Aligned Movement, which this country is also represented by.

Hikmet Hajiyev called on the Indian ambassador to bring the serious concerns of the Azerbaijani side to the attention of official Delhi and to reconsider India's decision regarding the supply of lethal weapons to Armenia.

The Indian ambassador said that the point raised by the Azerbaijani side will be conveyed accordingly and noted the importance of holding a dialogue between the two countries to discuss issues of concern in bilateral relations.

Hikmet Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan is always open to dialogue with India.

