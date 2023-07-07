Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Commission on division of water resources holds meeting [PHOTOS]

7 July 2023 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

The 24th meeting of the Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Commission on the division of water resources of the Samur transboundary river, established under the Agreement "On cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Russian Federation in the field of efficient use and protection of water resources of the Samur transboundary river", was held in the form of a video conference, Azernews reports.

At the meeting led by Zakir Guliyev, co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Russia Joint Commission, vice-chairman of the Azerbaijan Reclamation and Water Management Open Joint-Stock Company, the State Service for Real Estate Affairs under the Ministry of Economy, the Ministries of Digital Development and Transport, Ecology and Natural Resources, and Foreign Affairs, as well as the State Representatives of the Border Service participated.

A number of issues were discussed at the meeting. Thus, the distribution and monitoring of the water resources of the Samur River between the two countries, the joint operation of the Samur Hydrojunction and other issues were discussed. As a result of the discussions, a joint protocol was signed on the measures to be taken.

At the meeting, a wide range of views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz