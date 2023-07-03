Azerbaijani President sends congratulatory letter to President of Belarus

3 July 2023 11:42 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on the occasion of the state holiday - Independence Day of Belarus.

The letter reads:

Dear Aleksandr Grigoryevich,

On behalf of myself and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate You and through You all the people of Belarus on the occasion of the national holiday of friendly Belarus – Independence Day.

Our countries are bound together by close traditional ties of friendship, cooperation and reciprocal support. This year we celebrated the 30th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and Republic of Belarus. It is with pride that we managed to not only keep but also enhance positive results of the shared past within historically short span of time as well as elevate the interaction to a totally new level.

We put a special emphasis on development of Azerbaijan-Belarus cooperation in all fields of mutual interest for our countries. I am confident that our joint efforts will continue to aim at cementing traditional friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the interests of our peoples and countries.

Dear Aleksandr Grigoryevich, I wish You robust health, happiness and success on this remarkable day and the Republic of Belarus prosperity and progress.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 24 June 2023

