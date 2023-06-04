Mild earthquake felt in Azerbaijan's district

4 June 2023 10:32 (UTC+04:00)

A very mild earthquake in Shamakhi district has been felt in night hors.

Azernews reports, citing the Republic Seismological Service Center that according to the information of the earthquake research bureau, the earthquake recorded at 22:56 local time, 27 kilometers southwest of Gobustan station. However, the earthquake in Shamakhi district, was not felt.

Furthermore, it was confirmed that the center of the earthquake was located at a depth of 8 kilometers.

