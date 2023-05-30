Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit [PHOTOS]

30 May 2023 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Israeli President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog was welcomed by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

