EU aims to cooperate with Azerbaijan within development of Middle Corridor - Peter Michalko

19 May 2023 06:00 (UTC+04:00)

The EU aims to cooperate with Azerbaijan within the development of the Middle Corridor.

EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Peter Michalko said this at an event dedicated to Europe Day, Azernews reports.

"In cooperation with the Baku port, we aim to establish a sustainable transport system within the Middle Corridor," the ambassador said.

The Ambassador also noted that the EU economic and investment plan is already producing tangible results.

He stressed that the EU is one of the main partners of Azerbaijan in promoting the achievement of sustainable development.

Earlier it was noted that the EU is working closely with the government of Azerbaijan, and in particular the Ministry of Economy, to organize a high-level working group on economic investment, and also intends to support the initiative of the Baku port to switch to green technologies.

