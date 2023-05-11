Azerbaijani President receives President of Exploration & Production of TotalEnergies

11 May 2023 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has received President of Exploration & Production of TotalEnergies Nicolas Terraz, Azernews reports.

They hailed the long-term successful cooperation between SOCAR and TotalEnergies. The sides discussed the scheduled start of production in the “Absheron” gas field in the coming months.

Stressing TotalEnergies commitment to and continuous interest in cooperation with Azerbaijan, Nicolas Terraz expressed their intention to expand activities in Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, in addition to cooperation in the field of traditional oil and gas, they exchanged views on possible projects in the renewable energy production area.

