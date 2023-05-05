Foundation stone laid for administrative center in Hadrut settlement [PHOTOS]

5 May 2023 18:30 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have attended a ceremony of the laying of the foundation stone for an administrative center in the Hadrut settlement of the Khovajand district.

The head of state and the First Lady were informed of the project.

The administrative center occupies a total area of 4.2 hectares.

The construction of the administrative premises of the Hadrut settlement will end in March, 2024.

President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundation stone for the administrative center in the Hadrut settlement.

