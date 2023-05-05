Hadrut junction substation and Digital Management Center inaugurated [PHOTOS]

5 May 2023 18:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Hadrut junction substation and the Digital Management Center have been inaugurated.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the opening ceremony.

Chairman of “Azerishig” OJSC Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state about the works done.

The foundation stone for the newly built Hadrut junction substation was laid by President Ilham Aliyev on October 9, 2021.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz