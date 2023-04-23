Checkpoint set up on border with Armenia

23 April 2023 15:41 (UTC+04:00)

In order to prevent the illicit transfer of manpower, ammunition, mines, as well as other military equipment from Armenia to illegal Armenian armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, as well as as a response to the fact that on April 22, Armenia unilaterally, contrary to the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020 established a border checkpoint on the border with Azerbaijan at the entrance to the Lachin-Khankendi road.

Thus, on April 23 at 12:00, units of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan installed a border checkpoint on the sovereign territories of our country, on the border with Armenia, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi road, Azernews reports, citing the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

It is reported that the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russian-Turkish monitoring center have been informed about this.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz