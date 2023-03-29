Azerbaijan allocates funds for completing construction of road in Agsu District

29 March 2023 16:03 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev decreed additional measures for the construction of the Agsu-Kurdamir-Bahramtapa (19 km)-Arabmehdibay-Dadali-Gasimbayli-Khalilli-Mustafali-Goydallekli-Takla-Dalilar-Garagoyunlu-Kandoba highway of Agsu District.

Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is allocated 7.8 million manats ($4.5 million) for completing the construction of the highway connecting 12 residential areas with a total population of 10,000 people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz