Azerbaijan allocates funds for completing construction of road in Agsu District
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev decreed additional measures for the construction of the Agsu-Kurdamir-Bahramtapa (19 km)-Arabmehdibay-Dadali-Gasimbayli-Khalilli-Mustafali-Goydallekli-Takla-Dalilar-Garagoyunlu-Kandoba highway of Agsu District.
Under the presidential Order, the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is allocated 7.8 million manats ($4.5 million) for completing the construction of the highway connecting 12 residential areas with a total population of 10,000 people.
