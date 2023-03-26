Azerbaijan registers 53 more COVID-19 cases, 41 recoveries

26 March 2023 17:08 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has detected 53 new COVID-19 cases, 41 patients have recovered, and 6 have died.

Up until now, 829,398 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 819,104 of them have recovered, and 10,166 people have died. Currently, 128 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 910 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,551,009 tests have been conducted so far.

Meanwhile, as many as 155 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 41 citizens, the second dose – 61 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 50 citizens. A total of 3 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,953,037 vaccine doses were administered, 5,405,654 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,879,794 people – the second dose, 3,401,715 people – the third dose, and the next doses.

Besides, 265,874 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

