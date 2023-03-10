Azerbaijani volunteers present gifts to women in quake-hit Turkiye

10 March 2023 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli

Azerbaijani volunteers, assisting people affected by the quake in Turkiye, presented gifts to women living in tent cities on the occasion of International Women's Day.

According to Azernews, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's daughter Sumeyye Erdogan joined the volunteers in gift-giving.

It is significant to note that the volunteers in Turkiye also help with unloading, sorting, and distributing food, clothing, and medicines, as well as delivering other aid to various points.

The volunteers are setting up rehabilitation tents, they also provide psychological support services to hundreds of children in order to minimize the quake shocks. In addition, Azerbaijani youth have also set up tents that function as "mother and child support centers," in which conditions are created for screening films and cartoons for children.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Center reports that on January 6, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit central Turkiye. The epicenter of the earthquake was 26 kilometers off Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million. The earthquake's epicenter was located 7 km below the surface. According to Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority, three more earthquakes with magnitudes of 6.4 to 6.6 shook the province of Gaziantep in southeastern Turkiye.

