Modern educational processes discussed at event at the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev discussed

4 March 2023 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

The Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev hosted a round table on the topic "Modern educational process: problems, new requirements and challenges" dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Azernews reports citing the Defense Ministry.

The event was attended by officers and teaching staff of the military institute, as well as representatives of the Military Scientific-Research Institute, the Educational Institute of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan University, the Academy named after Heydar Aliyev of the State Security Service, and the Police Academy of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

First, the memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence.

Then the participants were given a briefing on the main activities and educational process of the military educational institution.

Recalling the Great Leader's words "Education is the future of the nation", the participants of the event noted that Azerbaijan entered a new stage of progress after Heydar Aliyev’s return to power. In Azerbaijan, attention has been increased to all fields, including science and education.

It was noted that as a result of the reforms carried out in the field of education under the leadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor of the National Leader, important work is being implemented to educate the young generation in Azerbaijan.

At the event, a detailed exchange of views was held on the current problems in the modern educational process, the specifics of teaching in military and civilian educational institutions, new requirements and challenges, as well as other issues.

---

