Azernews.Az

Tuesday February 7 2023

SOCAR AQS brings advanced technology to Azerbaijan

7 February 2023 15:55 (UTC+04:00)
SOCAR AQS brings advanced technology to Azerbaijan
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

SOCAR AQS has brought advanced technology to Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the company.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more