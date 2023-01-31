Iceland condemns terror attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

The Icelandic Foreign Ministry has condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran, Azernews reports.

"Iceland condemns the attack on the embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran. Attacks on diplomatic missions and staff must never be accepted. Condolences to the family of the victim and we wish those injured a speedy recovery," the ministry said in a tweet.

As reported earlier, the head of the security guard of the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran was killed, and two other security officers were wounded in the armed attack on the building on January 27.

