Peruvian media published an article of January 20 tragedy's 33rd anniversary

21 January 2023 15:33 (UTC+04:00)

El Peruano, Peru's oldest and most significant newspaper, published an article by Azerbaijani ambassador Mammad Talibov on the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews repports, citing the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico.

The article discusses the bloody January events, which are remembered as the most tragic but also heroic and brave chapter in Azerbaijan's modern history and a pivotal moment in the country's citizens' lives. It also provides information on the terrible crime committed by the former USSR leadership against the Azerbaijani people as they fought for freedom, independence, and territorial integrity.

The article also describes the historical atrocity committed in Azerbaijan by Soviet forces, which resulted in the cold-blooded murder of 150 civilians, including women, children, and senior citizens, as well as the wounding of hundreds of others.

The author claims that he can still clearly recall those terrible, tragic events as well as the effects of these cunning, inhumane assaults. According to the article, the Soviet military intervention was unable to stop the Azerbaijani people from fighting resolutely for their freedom. However, it did, in fact, lead to Azerbaijan regaining its independence in 1991.

The article highlights how the same bravery that the people of Azerbaijan displayed in 1990 was again on display during the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020, which resulted in the liberation of our territories that had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Talibov pointed out that on January 20, all Azerbaijanis go to the Alley of the Martyrs to pay their respects to the people who lost their lives in the tragic incidents and to remember the martyrs and heroes who gave their lives in order to preserve their country's future.

This bitter anniversary is a day of sorrow for Azerbaijanis, but it is also a day of pride for the heroes who fought for a free and prosperous future for their country.

On January 20, 1990, 40,000 strong Soviet troops entered the Azerbaijani capital Baku from several directions, invading the city in a desperate, brutal, and yet futile attempt to strangle the growing independence movement and to prevent the fall of the Soviet communist regime in Azerbaijan and punish ordinary people who had rallied on the streets to voice their legitimate protest against the violation of their homeland's territorial integrity.

Some 137 people were killed, 611 were wounded, 841 were illegally arrested, and five went missing as a result of the intrusion of troops into Baku and other regions of the country.

January 20, 1990, is marked in the modern history of Azerbaijan as one of the most tragic days of the country, and at the same time as a heroic page.

---

