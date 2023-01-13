Azerbaijan determines amount of social benefits for low-income families

13 January 2023 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on increasing the amount of social benefits and amending the decree of the president dated August 29, 2013 No. 973 "on increasing amount of social benefits".

According to the decree, the amount of social benefits for low-income families with children under one-year-old was set at AZN100 ($58.8) per child.

The amendment has entered into force from January 1, 2023.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz