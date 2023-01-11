Azerbaijan, Turkiye top diplomats discuss cooperation agenda for 2023

11 January 2023 17:59 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani and Turkish Foreign Ministers Jeyhun Bayramov and Mevlut Cavusoglu respectively discussed on January 11 current issues of the bilateral and regional cooperation between Baku and Ankara, Azernews report referring to the Foreign Ministry.

"The ministers also exchanged views on cooperation on multilateral platforms, as well as other issues of mutual interest," the press service of the ministry said.

Azerbaijan and Turkiye cooperate in a variety of economic sectors and have completed major energy and infrastructure projects, such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars, and TANAP.

In 2021, Azerbaijan and Turkiye signed the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations, which focuses on defense cooperation, promoting regional stability, and prosperity through establishing new transport routes.

The two countries set up a goal of bringing the mutual trade turnover to $15 billion in 2023. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $5.4 billion in January-November 2022. So far, Turkiye is Azerbaijan’s second-largest investor followed by the UK.

Additionally, Turkiye was one of the first countries that expressed its readiness for involvement in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

