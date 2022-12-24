Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev's combat tasks inspired army to win battle – second Karabakh war hero [PHOTO/VIDEO]

24 December 2022 19:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's decisive policy, the army's trust in the supreme commander-in-chief, the high combat endurance of servicemen, as well as retributive justice, underlie the country's historic victory in the second Karabakh war, Deputy Command of the 5th Army Corps, the second Karabakh war hero, Colonel Telman Huseynov said during Trend News Agency's “Actual with Sahil Karimli” project.

He noted that a few days before the start of the 2020 Karabakh war, the army was tasked with conducting counter-offensive operations on the morning of September 27 to prevent Armenia's provocations.

"The task was greeted with enthusiasm in the Azerbaijani Army. Each of us strove to liberate our lands," the colonel stressed.

As Huseynov stated, the Azerbaijani Army stand always ready to fulfill the tasks set by the president.

"The Azerbaijani people and state can be confident that the army is ready and able to implement any task, remaining true to its oath and standing guard over the Motherland," he said.

"The combat training to suppress all the possible provocations of Armenia continues," he added.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz