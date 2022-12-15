Azerbaijan, Netherlands eye ties, post-conflict situation

15 December 2022 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Sabina Mammadli Read more

Azerbaijan's Ambassador to the Netherlands Rahman Mustafayev and Deputy Political Director of Netherlands Foreign Ministry Erica Schouten discussed the post-conflict situation in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

"Such a wonderful meeting and frank discussion with ⁦Deputy Political Director of Netherlands Foreign Ministry Erica Schouten on regional security, human rights, Azerbaijani-Dutch relations, post-conflict situation, Azerbaijani-Armenian reconciliation and Lachin corridor. We must continue to work together for a peaceful, secure & prosperous South Caucasus,” he wrote.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands amounted to $127.4 million in 2021, with export amounting to $39.6 million and imports to $87.7 million.

