Latest update on situation in Lachin corridor - Trend's report [PHOTO]

Representatives of Azerbaijan's non-governmental organizations (NGOs) continue the protests near Shusha, close to the post of Russian peacekeepers, who are temporarily stationed in the area, for the second straight day, Trend reports from the scene.

The protesters didn't leave during the night, and continued to chant their slogans. They're also demanding for the commander of the peacekeeping contingent, major general Volkov to speak to them and listen to their demands.

The protests have been going on for over 30 hours.

In addition to the hedge, Russian peacekeepers also installed a wooden partition between the protesters and the peacekeeping personnel.

Previously, following the negotiations with the peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry on.

