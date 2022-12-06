President decrees measures on declaration of Shusha as Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2023

6 December 2022 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Laman Ismayilova

President Ilham Aliyev has decreed measures pertaining to the declaration of Shusha as the Cultural Capital of Turkic World 2023, Azernews reports.

Considering Shusha's historical and cultural significance, TURKSOY Permanent Council declared the city as the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World in 2023.

The decision was made by the TURKSOY Permanent Council at an extraordinary meeting in Bursa, Turkiye.

As a manifestation of special respect for Shusha, the decision became a new symbol of unity and solidarity of the entire Turkic world and contributed to the work of further expansion of the prospects for cooperation among the Turkic peoples.

The Cabinet of Ministers is tasked with resolving issues stemming from the decree. The Action Plan will also be prepared in accordance with the order.

